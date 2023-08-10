trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647195
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion

Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: Today is the last day of discussion on the no-confidence motion during the monsoon session of Parliament. The PMO gave information about this by tweeting and wrote that, 'PM Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm'.

What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman to comment on No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha
Nirmala Sitharaman to comment on No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

