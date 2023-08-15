trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649518
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM's challenge, 'will hoist the tiranga once again in 24'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi also claimed that he will be the Prime Minister in 2024 as well... The Prime Minister launched a big attack on the opposition through three verbal arrows... During this, while attacking familyism, he made a family statement for the public. The word was used... When the attack happened, the opposition also fired verbal arrows at the Prime Minister. The question arises whether the PM has set the agenda for the elections in 2024.

All Videos

DNA: How will India be in the year 2027?
play icon6:56
DNA: How will India be in the year 2027?
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
play icon6:38
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
play icon0:47
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
play icon7:4
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
 former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview

Trending Videos

DNA: How will India be in the year 2027?
play icon6:56
DNA: How will India be in the year 2027?
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
play icon6:38
Baat Pate Ki: Before 2024, Modi gave a statement on united India
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
play icon0:47
Nuh police took Bittu Bajrangi into custody from Faridabad
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
play icon7:4
What did BSF do suddenly in front of Pakistan! wide silence
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
play icon3:45
former BSF IG RK Bhargava exclusive interview
kasam samvidhan ki,PM Modi Big Guarantee,PM Modi Big Guarantee On 77th Independence Day 2023 Live,PM Modi Big Guarantee On Independence Day,PM Modi Speech On Independence Day 2023,pm modi speech live,PM Modi Red Fort Speech Live,PM Modi Lal Kila Speech Live,independence day 2023 live,77th independence day live,77th Independence Day,pm modi independence day speech live,pm modi independence day speech 2023,pm modi independence day speech today,