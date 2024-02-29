trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726198
PM's Landmark Decision: Tata and Powerchip-Taiwan To Establish First Commercial Semiconductor Fab In Dholera

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a significant development, stating, "Today the Prime Minister has taken an important decision to set up a semiconductor fab in the country. The first commercial semiconductor fab will be set up by Tata and Powerchip-Taiwan, with the plant situated in Dholera."

