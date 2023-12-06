trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696095
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah gave the date for complete end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha that No Terror Plan will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026. Meaning Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism.
