trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698182
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“PoK is ours…”: HM Amit Shah again repeats in Rajya Sabha while Discussing on J&K Reservation Bill 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking over J&K Reservation Bill 2023 again repeated that Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir is ours and no one can take it. He further said that 24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon7:7
"Improve, otherwise…" Amit Shah Criticizes The Opposition For Its Stance On Article 370
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
Play Icon3:36
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
Play Icon1:4
"Will take forward development works of PM Modi…" Mohan Yadav, The Newly Elected CM Of MP
“If There Was No Nehru…” When CPI(M) MP John Brittas Hilarious Moment in Parliament
Play Icon11:5
“If There Was No Nehru…” When CPI(M) MP John Brittas Hilarious Moment in Parliament
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
Play Icon1:34
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco

Trending Videos

play icon7:7
"Improve, otherwise…" Amit Shah Criticizes The Opposition For Its Stance On Article 370
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
play icon3:36
Furious Chairman Dhankhar Lashes Out DMK MP Md Abdulla For His ‘Controversial’ Remark In Parliament
play icon1:4
"Will take forward development works of PM Modi…" Mohan Yadav, The Newly Elected CM Of MP
“If There Was No Nehru…” When CPI(M) MP John Brittas Hilarious Moment in Parliament
play icon11:5
“If There Was No Nehru…” When CPI(M) MP John Brittas Hilarious Moment in Parliament
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
play icon1:34
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco