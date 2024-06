videoDetails

Sensex, Nifty trade flat after record high opening

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Share Market Update: The stock market has been in turmoil since the results of the Lok Sabha elections. The stock market is trying to recover after a huge fall on June 4. Meanwhile, the stock market touched new heights on Monday. But, in the end, the Sensex closed down by 270 points. Nifty closed down by about 31 points at 23250 points.