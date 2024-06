videoDetails

'Tears of Pakistan' after the defeat!

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

IND vs Pak World Cup 2024 Update: There was a match between India and Pakistan yesterday in New York, America. After winning the toss from Pakistan, India were asked to bat. The Indian team was limited to only 119 runs. Pakistan needed 120 runs to win. Pakistan had 3 wickets for 80 runs, but then Bumrah did wonders and overturned the losing game.