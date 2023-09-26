trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667363
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PoK Political activists raises Pakistan Go Back slogans in Geneva

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
PoK Protest Against Pakistan: Pakistan's tension regarding PoK seems to be increasing. Now even in international countries, demand is being raised to vacate PoK from Pakistan. PoK activists raised slogans of Pakistan Go Back in Geneva.
Follow Us

All Videos

Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
play icon4:47
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
play icon0:48
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
Indian players allege discrimination, wrote letter to OCA
play icon2:58
Indian players allege discrimination, wrote letter to OCA

Trending Videos

Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
play icon4:47
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
play icon0:48
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
Indian players allege discrimination, wrote letter to OCA
play icon2:58
Indian players allege discrimination, wrote letter to OCA
pok protest against pakistan,PoK Protest,pok protest against pakistan reaction,Geneva,geneva pok,geneva pok protest,geneva pok activists protest,pok activist protest,pok activist protest in geneva,paksitan go back,pakistan go back trend in turkey,pakistan go back slogans,pakistan go back slogans raised in geneva,pak go back slogans,pak go back news,pakistan pok news,pakistan pok latest news,pak media on india latest,Zee News,trending news,Hindi News,Modi,