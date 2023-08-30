trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655687
Pokhran: Demonstration of indigenous weapons in Pokhran, soldiers showed the strength of India's strength.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Army has conducted military exercises in Rajasthan. By showing the power of indigenous weapons, the security forces have made us realize the growing power of India.
