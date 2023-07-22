trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638789
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Police has arrested the 5th accused in the Manipur brutality case today. The 4 accused arrested earlier have been sent to police remand.
