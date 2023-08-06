trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645215
police action on Nuh violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Police is taking prompt action against the culprits of Nuh Violence. Meanwhile, new videos related to violence are continuously coming out. At the same time, the police have sent notices to many workers of VHP, RSS and Bajrang Dal for questioning regarding the violence.

