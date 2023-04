videoDetails

Police alert over Friday prayers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

An alert has been issued regarding Friday prayers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, meaning military forces have been deployed in this connection. At the same time, in Bihar also, the police is taking precautions regarding Jumme. Arrangements have been made for the deployment of heavy security forces in Sasaram as well.