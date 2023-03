videoDetails

Police alert over Friday prayers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal after Ram Navami violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Police is on alert after incidents of violence during Ram Navami Celebration. This alert has been issued by the police in many districts of Maharashtra including Gujarat and Bengal regarding Friday prayers. Understand in detail in this report what is the whole matter.