Police arrested 2 people in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar coaching accident

|Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Police has arrested 2 people in the Old Rajendra Nagar coaching accident in Delhi. The director and coordinator of the coaching have been arrested. Police had earlier detained both of them..who were arrested after interrogation. Another big news is coming on the Delhi coaching accident. According to the NOC received from the Fire Department. On 09 July 2024, the institute received the NOC from the Fire Department. According to which permission was given to convert the basement into storage.

