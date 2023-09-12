trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661329
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police arrested Monu Manesar, accused in Nuh violence.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Monu Manesar: Nuh police has detained Monu Manesar, accused of Nuh violence. It is being told that Monu was going to the market when the police detained him. It is being claimed that Rajasthan Police is in contact with Haryana Police.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
play icon6:36
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
play icon1:58
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
play icon0:22
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
play icon4:10
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
play icon1:4
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed

Trending Videos

Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
play icon6:36
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
play icon1:58
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
play icon0:22
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
play icon4:10
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
play icon1:4
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
Monu Manesar,breaking new,Monu Manesar Arrest,monu manesar arrest breaking,monu manesar arrested,cow vigilante monu manesar,monu manesar haryana,rajasthan police arrest monu manesar,monu manesar big breaking,Cow vigilante Monu Manesar latest news,Haryana Police,Monu Manesar Bajrang Dal member,bajrang dal neta monu manesar,monu arrest cctv,monu interview,monu manesar case,Rajasthan Police,