Police arrests 6 servicemen in Hathras stampede accident

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Hathras Satsang Stampede Updates: So far, the police have arrested 6 servants of Baba Saakar in connection with the Hathras stampede. The main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar is still absconding. The police is raiding several districts in search of Dev Prakash Madhukar. 7 police teams are searching for Madhukar. The police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Dev Prakash.