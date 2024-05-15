Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749430
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Major looting was seen in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The police has achieved great success in this case. Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested the accused. The robbers had looted an amount of about Rs 40 lakh from the bank. Along with this, the employee present in the bank was also taken hostage

All Videos

New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Play Icon11:07
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
Play Icon01:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:47
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how Sun's zodiac change will affect your health and work
Play Icon05:31
Know how Sun's zodiac change will affect your health and work
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:00
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
play icon11:7
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
play icon1:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:47
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know how Sun's zodiac change will affect your health and work
play icon5:31
Know how Sun's zodiac change will affect your health and work
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:0
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin