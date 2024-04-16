Advertisement
Police arrests two in Salman Khan House Firing Case

Apr 16, 2024
Police have taken major action in Bollywood Actor Salman Khan House Firing Case. Two accused have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj. Both are said to be residents of Bihar. As per latest reports, The name of one of the accused is Sagar Pal and other one is Vicky Gupta.

