Police detains Locket Chatterjee in Bengal

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Politics heats up over Sandeshkhali Violence Case. A clash has been witnessed between BJP leaders and police in Bengal over the same. Police has detained Locket Chatterjee in Bengal.

