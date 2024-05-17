हिन्दी
Police examining CCTV footage related to Swati Maliwal's assault
May 17, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has lodged an FIR against Vibhav Kumar. Also, the police is examining the CCTV footage related to the incident.
