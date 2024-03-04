trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727246
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall

Mar 04, 2024
Two people died in the accident at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida West. This accident is now raising many questions. The mall was not closed even after the accident. Only the place of the accident was coded off. Whereas many showrooms or sweet shops were open inside. Today the mall has been closed due to safety inspection by the administration. Some pictures have surfaced after the accident in the mall. From this it can be estimated how crowded the mall was at that time. Police have registered a case in this matter and started investigation.

