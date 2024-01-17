trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710671
Police Lathi-Charge on Overwhelmed Spectators at Alanganallur Jallikattu Event in Madurai

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, an attempt to control the overwhelming crowd during the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur led to a police lathi-charge on spectators. The incident unfolded as authorities sought to maintain order amidst the large gathering, resulting in scenes of chaos.

