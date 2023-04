videoDetails

Police on alert after violence in Bihar Sharif, 130 people arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Police on alert after violence in Bihar Sharif. Due to this, internet service has been stopped in the area. On the other hand, 130 people have been arrested so far. Watch 25 big news of the day in this report.