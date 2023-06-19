NewsVideos
Police protection given to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Adipurush Controversy: There seems to be an increasing ruckus regarding the film Adipurush. The writer-director has also received death threats.

Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
play icon2:58
Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
play icon5:15
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
play icon1:57
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
play icon2:58
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received
play icon4:34
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received

