Police reached Hathras with Madhukar

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Hathras Stampede Update: Police reached Hathras with Madhukar. Hathras Police's interrogation of Madhukar continues. ADG rank officer asking questions to Madhukar. Madhukar is not giving direct answer to the police. Madhukar is repeatedly calling himself a servant. Madhukar's appearance in court today before 5 pm. Hathras Police is continuously interrogating Dev Prakash Madhukar. Police is interrogating Madhukar at an unknown place.