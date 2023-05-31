NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police recreated crime scene, took Sahil along to Sakshi's Murder spot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Police recreated the crime scene in Delhi's Shahbad delay case. During this, the police also took Sahil along where he stabbed Sakshi to death.

All Videos

Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
2:54
Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
13:56
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
13:3
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas
5:34
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas

Trending Videos

2:54
Badhir News: 'I will hang myself if the allegations are proved', says Brij Bhushan
15:8
Every question will be answered in Zee News' special program Zee Quiz
13:56
Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan
13:3
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with Zee News
5:34
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas
delhi sakshi muder cctv video,delhi sakshi murders update,delhi sakshi news,delhi sakshi muder cctv video without blur,delhi sakshi hatyakand,Delhi murder case,delhi murder case sakshi video,delhi murder case 16 year girl,delhi murder case new,delhi murders update sakshi,delhi murder new case,Sakshi,sakshi sahil hatyakand,sakshi mudar video delhi today,sakshi sahil cctv footage,sakshi cctv video,sakshi cctv,CCTV,cctv video of sakshi,Zee News,breaking,