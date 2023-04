videoDetails

Police saves three lives amid Fierce fire in Delhi Begumpur area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

A day ago, a house caught fire in Deep Vihar of Delhi's Begumpur area. Due to the fire in the first floor of the house, the smoke reached the third floor. Delhi Police proved to be an angel for those trapped in the fire and brought out the family safely.