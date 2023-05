videoDetails

Police seize fake currency notes worth ₹10.50 lakh in Titlagarh, 4 apprehended in Titilagarh, Odisha

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Odisha Police on May 01 seized fake currency notes worth Rs 10.5 and apprehended four people in Titilagarh. They have also recovered four mobile phones and three bikes. Meanwhile, a case has been registered.