Police takes Amritapal Singh's close aid Papalpreet Singh to Assam's Dibrugarh for further investigation

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

On Monday, police got huge success in Amritpal Singh case. Police has arrested Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh from Delhi. Punjab Police has left for Dibrugarh in Assam regarding Papalpreet. Papalpreet will be questioned in Dibrugarh.