Police takes big action against protesting farmers

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Amid huge uproar among protesting farmers at Shambhu border, police has taken strong action against farmers who were adamant on marching to Delhi. The police has released tear gas on farmers. Watch exclusive visuals.

