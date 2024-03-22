Advertisement
Police Use Water Cannons On AAP Protesters In Mohali

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Mohali: Police employed water cannons to scatter supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protesting the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an excise policy case. The incident highlights the heightened tensions surrounding Kejriwal's arrest, sparking reactions from AAP supporters.

