Police will take Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to farm house of BSP leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

UP Police will take Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to a total of 7 places in the Umesh Pal murder case. This action will be taken in search of weapons. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.