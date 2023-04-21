NewsVideos
videoDetails

Policemen guarding Atiq and Ashraf to confess today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
After the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15, many questions are being raised on the UP Police. Zee Media correspondent spoke to those policemen in Prayagraj who were deployed under the security of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf at the time of the incident. It is our endeavor that the truth of the incident that took place on the night of 15th April should be revealed to everyone. The statement of the policemen in this program has not been changed in any way. His statement should not be taken as a conclusion. Our aim through this program is not to influence the investigation of any murder case.

All Videos

Poonch terrorist attack: BSF increases alert on border
44:25
Poonch terrorist attack: BSF increases alert on border
Indo-China Dispute: US Doubts China's Seriousness In Talks With India
Indo-China Dispute: US Doubts China's Seriousness In Talks With India
WATCH: India To Manufacture Sophisticated Defence Equipment In Collaboration With The U.S.
WATCH: India To Manufacture Sophisticated Defence Equipment In Collaboration With The U.S.
This is how the Delhi Airport is going to make history..
This is how the Delhi Airport is going to make history..
Baat Pate Ki: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
41:51
Baat Pate Ki: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi

Trending Videos

44:25
Poonch terrorist attack: BSF increases alert on border
Indo-China Dispute: US Doubts China's Seriousness In Talks With India
WATCH: India To Manufacture Sophisticated Defence Equipment In Collaboration With The U.S.
This is how the Delhi Airport is going to make history..
41:51
Baat Pate Ki: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
Dna videos,sting operation,cops sting operation,String Operation,sting operation video,sting operation india,sting operation by zee,Zee News sting operation,Sting Operation by Zee News,sting operation by zee video,sting operation of zee news,Atiq Ahmed,atiq ahmed news,mafia atiq ahmed,atiq ahmed shot dead,atiq ahmed live,atiq ahmed latest news,asad ahmed atiq ahmad,atique ahmed shot dead,atique ahmed news,atiq ahmed killed,atiq ahmed encounter,