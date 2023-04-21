videoDetails

Policemen guarding Atiq and Ashraf to confess today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

After the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15, many questions are being raised on the UP Police. Zee Media correspondent spoke to those policemen in Prayagraj who were deployed under the security of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf at the time of the incident. It is our endeavor that the truth of the incident that took place on the night of 15th April should be revealed to everyone. The statement of the policemen in this program has not been changed in any way. His statement should not be taken as a conclusion. Our aim through this program is not to influence the investigation of any murder case.