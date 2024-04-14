Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Political conflict over the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Sonam|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political turmoil continues regarding the Lok Sabha elections. But, a political controversy erupted in Karnataka on Friday when a Congress MLA took permission from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan at an election rally in Kalaburagi. BJP is targeting Congress regarding this.

All Videos

Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
Play Icon04:52
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
TMC shared Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's video
Play Icon01:17
TMC shared Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's video
Political uproar over Rahul Gandhi's mutton and Tejashwi's fish video
Play Icon47:11
Political uproar over Rahul Gandhi's mutton and Tejashwi's fish video
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Why opposed to triple talaq law?',asks Madhavi Latha to Owaisi
Play Icon01:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Why opposed to triple talaq law?',asks Madhavi Latha to Owaisi
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ramlala's Darshan Timing Changed
Play Icon03:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ramlala's Darshan Timing Changed

Trending Videos

Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
play icon4:52
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
TMC shared Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's video
play icon1:17
TMC shared Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's video
Political uproar over Rahul Gandhi's mutton and Tejashwi's fish video
play icon47:11
Political uproar over Rahul Gandhi's mutton and Tejashwi's fish video
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Why opposed to triple talaq law?',asks Madhavi Latha to Owaisi
play icon1:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Why opposed to triple talaq law?',asks Madhavi Latha to Owaisi
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ramlala's Darshan Timing Changed
play icon3:21
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ramlala's Darshan Timing Changed