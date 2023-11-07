trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685169
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Political Leaders to hold rally in MP today amid voting

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Assembly Elections Voting Day: Voting has started on 20 seats of Chhattisgarh. About 40 lakh people will vote in Chhattisgarh today. PM Modi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge are going to hold rallies in Madhya Pradesh today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Supreme Court to hold hearing on Increasing Pollution
Play Icon0:38
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Increasing Pollution
Know relation of dirt and dampness with your destiny from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon4:21
Know relation of dirt and dampness with your destiny from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin?
Watch TOP Morning Headlines of the Day in nonstop manner | 7th November 2023
Play Icon9:39
Watch TOP Morning Headlines of the Day in nonstop manner | 7th November 2023
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting to be head on 20 seats today
Play Icon2:33
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting to be head on 20 seats today
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
Play Icon24:37
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?

Trending Videos

Supreme Court to hold hearing on Increasing Pollution
play icon0:38
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Increasing Pollution
Know relation of dirt and dampness with your destiny from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin?
play icon4:21
Know relation of dirt and dampness with your destiny from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin?
Watch TOP Morning Headlines of the Day in nonstop manner | 7th November 2023
play icon9:39
Watch TOP Morning Headlines of the Day in nonstop manner | 7th November 2023
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting to be head on 20 seats today
play icon2:33
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting to be head on 20 seats today
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
play icon24:37
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
Chhattisgarh Election 2023,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,chhattisgarh elections 2023,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date,election 2023,Assembly Election 2023,chhattisgarh election 2023 opinion poll,Chhattisgarh election,Assembly elections 2023,Chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 News,cg election 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Live,cg assembly election 2023,Chhattisgarh Assembly election,