Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748574
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Political parties claims on the results of Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting continues for the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the election results will come on June 4. But, even before that, all the parties are making their own claims. See who claimed to win how many seats.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Play Icon06:42
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Play Icon03:21
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
Play Icon16:42
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
Play Icon03:09
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
Play Icon08:55
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
play icon6:42
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
play icon3:21
Amit Shah's big statement on PoK
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
play icon16:42
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: 'They thought the party would be over', says Kejriwal
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
play icon3:9
'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
play icon8:55
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024