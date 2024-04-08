Advertisement
Political ruckus over Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday. But with the announcement of this manifesto, political uproar also broke out. BJP is continuously cornering Congress on this issue. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke with Pradeep Bhandari on this issue.

