Political tension in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala's big statement regarding BJP-JJP alliance

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Between BJP-JJP tussle in Haryana, Independent MLA from Charkhi Dadri Sombir Sangwan has given a big statement on the alliance. Sangwan has said that differences have come to the fore in the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, after which political activities have increased. Today the Chief Minister can hold a press conference

