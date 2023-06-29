NewsVideos
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Manipur from Thursday. During this, he will meet people rendered homeless due to caste violence in relief camps. At the same time, will interact with organizations of civil society.

