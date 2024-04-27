Advertisement
Political uproar over CBI and NSG action in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, CBI team along with NSG raided two houses of Shahjahan Sheikh's close aide. In which a large number of weapons were recovered. In this raid, CBI called NSG which used robotic machine. Foreign weapons and country-made bombs were also found in the raid from Abu Talib's house. Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

