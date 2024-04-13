Advertisement
Political uproar over Rahul Gandhi's mutton and Tejashwi's fish video

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently shared a video of him eating fish in a helicopter. At the same time, a video came from the Congress side of Rahul Gandhi cooking mutton with Lalu. On which there is now a political turmoil. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke.

