Politics erupts over Kejriwal's Interim Bail Extension Petition

|Updated: May 28, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in Supreme Court. In the petition, CM Kejriwal has demanded to extend his interim bail by 7 days. According to Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal has to undergo PET-CT scan as well as many other tests. Therefore, he has asked for 7 days time from the Supreme Court for investigation. Atishi has issued huge statement on Kejriwal's health. Whereas BJP has fiercely attacked Arvind Kejriwal. Know what is the whole controversy

