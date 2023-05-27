NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics intensifies on New Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
A new chapter in the history of Indian democracy will be written on 28 May 2023 and the country will get a new building of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation of the Parliament House on 10 December 2020 and now on 28 May, Modi is going to inaugurate it. The 4-storey building of Parliament has been built at a cost of about 1200 crores.

All Videos

NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces
5:52
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces

Trending Videos

5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
5:52
Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces
Nitish kumar news,नया संसद भवन,naya sansad bhavan,naya sansad bhavan kaisa hai,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,Breaking News,PM Modi,Hindi News,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building india update,New Parliament,modi new parliament building,sc on new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,today big news,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,headlines of the day,sengol,sengol kya hai,