Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's speech on the no-confidence motion yesterday during the monsoon session of Parliament. The opposition criticized PM Modi's speech. Owaisi called PM's speech boring. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the PM should have shunned his arrogance earlier.

