Politics Over Sparks Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Today political parties are also colored in the colors of Holi. All the leaders celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm. All parties are waiting for June 4 because the results of Lok Sabha elections will come on June 4. And only the results will reveal who will play Holi of victory this time?

