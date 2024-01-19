trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711577
Politics shifts to Ram Lala idol

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Preparations for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha are almost complete. Meanwhile, the first picture of the face of Ramlala's statue has surfaced on Friday. Meanwhile, the debate on new idol vs old idol has intensified. Watch the big debate on this issue in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke.

