Actor Govinda Discharged From Hospital After Bullet Injury, Thanks And Waves At Fans

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 02:19 PM IST

Actor Govinda has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to Mumbai's Criti Care Hospital after being shot in the leg on October 1. The bullet was removed from Govinda's leg through surgery, and he was kept in the ICU.