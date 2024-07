videoDetails

Politics sparks over CM Yogi's Instructions over upcoming Muharram Festival

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

AIMPLB retaliated on CM Yogi's statement regarding Muharram. Kamal Farooqui said that Yogi's statement is absolutely wrong. Kamal Farooqui asked whether functions of other religions would also be stopped. He asked whether functions that last for months in other religions will be stopped? Today we will have a big debate on this issue.