Politics Sparks Over Diwali Pollution Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Some people were sharing gyaan on Diwali citing pollution. But the next morning of Diwali has opened the eyes of those people who were claiming that Diwali pollution will make you breathless. Such people are also breathing in the open air. The sky is clear from Delhi to Mumbai. The Taj Mahal which used to disappear in the smog till yesterday is now clearly visible. The Akshardham temple which used to disappear in the smog till a day before Diwali is also clearly visible. No smog is visible. No shortness of breath or pain in the chest. However, seeing these pictures, those who run the agenda of opposing Hindus will definitely feel jealous. Why is the agenda run only on Hindu festivals?