Politics sparks over Niti Aayog Meeting

| Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

To The Point: Opposition is opening a front against the government inside and outside the Parliament and has announced boycott of the meeting of NITI Aayog, but Mamta Banerjee, an ally of the same INDIA Alliance, is going to attend the meeting of NITI Aayog. Before that, Didi's meeting with the PM is also possible today, regarding which political discussions are rife as to what is in Didi's mind, why is Mamta's stand different from the opposition's stand, what is the meaning of meeting the PM amidst the dispute on the budget.